Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M21s, which is powered by Exynos 9611 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.