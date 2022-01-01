Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Galaxy S10 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (27:33 vs 23:31 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 780G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 878 and 702 points
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (522 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite 5G
vs
Galaxy S10 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 402 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 87.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 96.5%
PWM 367 Hz 235 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite 5G +7%
844 nits
Galaxy S10 Plus
789 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite 5G
85.3%
Galaxy S10 Plus +3%
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 490 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Lite 5G +6%
530179
Galaxy S10 Plus
500878
CPU 161152 130581
GPU 162000 173493
Memory 88725 86713
UX 119299 111745
Total score 530179 500878
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 79% 82%
Graphics test 18 FPS 18 FPS
Graphics score 3123 3162
PCMark 3.0 score 10493 8791
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0
OS size 11 GB 46.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:10 hr 06:58 hr
Watching video 14:42 hr 12:01 hr
Gaming 04:30 hr 03:39 hr
Standby 80 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Lite 5G +17%
27:33 hr
Galaxy S10 Plus
23:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite 5G +2%
89.2 dB
Galaxy S10 Plus
87.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 February 2019
Release date April 2021 March 2019
SAR (head) - 0.516 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.582 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (68.4%)
6 (31.6%)
Total votes: 19

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
