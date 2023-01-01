Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S20 VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Shows 13% longer battery life (27:33 vs 24:28 hours)

Shows 13% longer battery life (27:33 vs 24:28 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 780G

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 780G Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 40% higher pixel density (563 vs 402 PPI)

40% higher pixel density (563 vs 402 PPI) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Price Samsung Galaxy S20 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 563 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 89.5% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.5% 99.8% PWM 367 Hz 242 Hz Response time 3.6 ms 8.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Mi 11 Lite 5G +4% 843 nits Galaxy S20 809 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 159 g (5.61 oz) 163 g (5.75 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Green, Yellow Gray, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Lite 5G 85.3% Galaxy S20 +5% 89.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1000 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.1 OS size 11 GB 20.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 75 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:10 hr 08:40 hr Watching video 14:42 hr 10:04 hr Gaming 04:30 hr 04:15 hr Standby 80 hr 83 hr General battery life Mi 11 Lite 5G +13% 27:33 hr Galaxy S20 24:28 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3888 2592 x 3872 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 Lite 5G 118 Galaxy S20 n/a Video quality Mi 11 Lite 5G 101 Galaxy S20 n/a Generic camera score Mi 11 Lite 5G 111 Galaxy S20 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 20 22 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Mi 11 Lite 5G +4% 89.2 dB Galaxy S20 85.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 February 2020 Release date April 2021 March 2020 SAR (head) - 0.28 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.52 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.