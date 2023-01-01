Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Galaxy S20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S20

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (27:33 vs 24:28 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 780G
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • 40% higher pixel density (563 vs 402 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite 5G
vs
Galaxy S20

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 89.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 99.8%
PWM 367 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +4%
843 nits
Galaxy S20
809 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 159 g (5.61 oz) 163 g (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite 5G
85.3%
Galaxy S20 +5%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max clock 2400 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 490 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS - ~1196 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
2234
Galaxy S20 +22%
2733
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Lite 5G
538060
Galaxy S20 +8%
579350
CPU 159883 151215
GPU 165597 230621
Memory 80933 81673
UX 133969 121126
Total score 538060 579350
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 Lite 5G
3125
Galaxy S20 +35%
4219
Max surface temperature 42.2 °C 49.7 °C
Stability 79% 45%
Graphics test 18 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 3125 4219
PCMark 3.0
Mi 11 Lite 5G
10314
Galaxy S20 +6%
10907
Web score 7527 8776
Video editing 6643 6097
Photo editing 20670 30203
Data manipulation 8484 8666
Writing score 11557 11807
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1000 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.1
OS size 11 GB 20.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 75 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:10 hr 08:40 hr
Watching video 14:42 hr 10:04 hr
Gaming 04:30 hr 04:15 hr
Standby 80 hr 83 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Lite 5G +13%
27:33 hr
Galaxy S20
24:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Mi 11 Lite 5G +4%
89.2 dB
Galaxy S20
85.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 February 2020
Release date April 2021 March 2020
SAR (head) - 0.28 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

