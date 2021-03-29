Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Galaxy S20 FE 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 780G
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (118 vs 106 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 95.7%
PWM 367 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite 5G +2%
836 nits
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
816 nits
Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Yellow White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Adreno 650
GPU clock 490 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite 5G
522670
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +8%
565215
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (62nd and 53rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 11 GB 25.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min) Yes (37% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
11:51 hr
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +26%
14:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
16:58 hr
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +11%
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
22:26 hr
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +50%
33:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite 5G
89.2 dB
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +1%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2020
Release date April 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 356 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.35 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

