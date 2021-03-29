Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Galaxy S21 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S21

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси С21
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (106 vs 93 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (601K versus 522K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite 5G
vs
Galaxy S21

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 421 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 87.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 99.5%
PWM 367 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite 5G
836 nits
Galaxy S21 +1%
845 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Yellow White, Gray, Pink, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite 5G
85.3%
Galaxy S21 +2%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2900 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 490 MHz 760 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
875
Galaxy S21 +17%
1026
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
2220
Galaxy S21 +43%
3175
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite 5G
522670
Galaxy S21 +15%
601007
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (62nd and 38th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 11 GB 28.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +9%
11:51 hr
Galaxy S21
10:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +10%
16:58 hr
Galaxy S21
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
22:26 hr
Galaxy S21 +23%
27:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite 5G +3%
89.2 dB
Galaxy S21
87 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 January 2021
Release date April 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 356 USD ~ 937 USD
SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

