Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Price Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 420 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 89.6% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.5% 97% PWM 367 Hz 247 Hz Response time 3.6 ms 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Mi 11 Lite 5G +7% 843 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G 785 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 159 g (5.61 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Green, Yellow White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Lite 5G 85.3% Galaxy S21 FE 5G +5% 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0 OS size 11 GB 17.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min) Yes (51% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:10 hr 07:42 hr Watching video 14:42 hr 13:05 hr Gaming 04:30 hr 05:29 hr Standby 80 hr 91 hr General battery life Mi 11 Lite 5G +4% 27:33 hr Galaxy S21 FE 5G 26:34 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Mi 11 Lite 5G 89.2 dB Galaxy S21 FE 5G 88.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date April 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.