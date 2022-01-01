Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.