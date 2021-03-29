Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Neo 5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Vivo iQOO Neo 5

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
Vivo iQOO Neo 5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Vivo iQOO Neo 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (836 against 687 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 780G
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1005 and 875 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite 5G
vs
Neo 5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite 5G +22%
836 nits
Neo 5
687 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite 5G +1%
85.3%
Neo 5
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Vivo iQOO Neo 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Adreno 650
GPU clock 490 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
875
Neo 5 +15%
1005
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
2220
Neo 5 +51%
3357
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite 5G
522670
Neo 5
n/a
AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (62nd and 31st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 OriginOS
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
11:51 hr
Neo 5
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
16:58 hr
Neo 5
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
22:26 hr
Neo 5
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite 5G
89.2 dB
Neo 5
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date April 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 356 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO Neo 5. But if the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

