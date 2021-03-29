Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Xiaomi 11T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Xiaomi 11T

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11T
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
Xiaomi 11T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 44 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (598K versus 529K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite 5G
vs
Xiaomi 11T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite 5G +7%
841 nits
Xiaomi 11T
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Yellow White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Xiaomi 11T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 490 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
2226
Xiaomi 11T +22%
2709
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Lite 5G
529551
Xiaomi 11T +13%
598392
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (118th and 87th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
11:51 hr
Xiaomi 11T
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
16:58 hr
Xiaomi 11T
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
22:26 hr
Xiaomi 11T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2021
Release date April 2021 September 2021
Launch price ~ 356 USD ~ 454 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 11T. It has a better display, performance, battery life, camera, and sound.

