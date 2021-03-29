Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.