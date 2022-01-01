Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite 5G vs 12 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs 12 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G
VS
Ксиаоми 12 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
Xiaomi 12 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 14 grams less
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 881 and 786 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (29:36 vs 27:33 hours)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 88.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite 5G +4%
854 nits
12 Lite
824 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite 5G
85.3%
12 Lite +3%
88.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Xiaomi 12 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +12%
881
12 Lite
786
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
2242
12 Lite +32%
2964
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Lite 5G +5%
535993
12 Lite
512062
CPU 161152 -
GPU 162000 -
Memory 88725 -
UX 119299 -
Total score 535993 512062
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 79% -
Graphics test 18 FPS -
Graphics score 3123 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10441 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:10 hr 10:17 hr
Watching video 14:42 hr 14:14 hr
Gaming 04:30 hr 05:12 hr
Standby 80 hr 89 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Lite 5G
27:33 hr
12 Lite +7%
29:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite 5G
89.2 dB
12 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 July 2022
Release date April 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Lite.

