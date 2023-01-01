Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Xiaomi 12T VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Xiaomi 12T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 446 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 900 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 86.7% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 97.5% 99.8% PWM 367 Hz 120 Hz Response time 3.6 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Mi 11 Lite 5G 843 nits Xiaomi 12T +13% 950 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 159 g (5.61 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Lite 5G 85.3% Xiaomi 12T +2% 86.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14 OS size 11 GB 25.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:10 hr 11:33 hr Watching video 14:42 hr 13:36 hr Gaming 04:30 hr 05:00 hr Standby 80 hr 99 hr General battery life Mi 11 Lite 5G 27:33 hr Xiaomi 12T +14% 31:26 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3888 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.47" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 Lite 5G 118 Xiaomi 12T +2% 120 Video quality Mi 11 Lite 5G 101 Xiaomi 12T +26% 127 Generic camera score Mi 11 Lite 5G 111 Xiaomi 12T +4% 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Mi 11 Lite 5G +2% 89.2 dB Xiaomi 12T 87.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2022 Release date April 2021 October 2022 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.