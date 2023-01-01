Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Xiaomi 12T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 43 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (811K versus 538K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (31:26 vs 27:33 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (950 against 843 nits)
  • 11% higher pixel density (446 vs 402 PPI)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite 5G
vs
Xiaomi 12T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 900 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 86.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 99.8%
PWM 367 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
843 nits
Xiaomi 12T +13%
950 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 159 g (5.61 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite 5G
85.3%
Xiaomi 12T +2%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Xiaomi 12T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra
Max clock 2400 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 490 MHz 860 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
2234
Xiaomi 12T +67%
3733
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Lite 5G
538060
Xiaomi 12T +51%
811506
CPU 159883 196804
GPU 165597 313342
Memory 80933 140254
UX 133969 161901
Total score 538060 811506
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 Lite 5G
3125
Xiaomi 12T +88%
5864
Max surface temperature 42.2 °C 35.7 °C
Stability 79% 99%
Graphics test 18 FPS 35 FPS
Graphics score 3125 5864
PCMark 3.0
Mi 11 Lite 5G
10314
Xiaomi 12T +21%
12490
Web score 7527 10843
Video editing 6643 6757
Photo editing 20670 23293
Data manipulation 8484 10866
Writing score 11557 16831
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size 11 GB 25.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:23 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:10 hr 11:33 hr
Watching video 14:42 hr 13:36 hr
Gaming 04:30 hr 05:00 hr
Standby 80 hr 99 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Lite 5G
27:33 hr
Xiaomi 12T +14%
31:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.47"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Mi 11 Lite 5G
101
Xiaomi 12T +26%
127
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Mi 11 Lite 5G +2%
89.2 dB
Xiaomi 12T
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2022
Release date April 2021 October 2022
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (28.6%)
5 (71.4%)
Total votes: 7

