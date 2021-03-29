Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Black Shark 4 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Black Shark 4

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (106 vs 96 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (845 against 682 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 780G
  • Weighs 51 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 526K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1028 and 878 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite 5G
vs
Black Shark 4

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 100%
PWM 367 Hz 162 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite 5G +24%
845 nits
Black Shark 4
682 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite 5G
85.3%
Black Shark 4 +1%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Xiaomi Black Shark 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Adreno 650
GPU clock 490 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
2220
Black Shark 4 +52%
3383
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Lite 5G
526321
Black Shark 4 +33%
698531
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (117th and 45th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Joy UI 12.5
OS size 11 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 19 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:19 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
11:51 hr
Black Shark 4 +18%
13:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +6%
16:58 hr
Black Shark 4
15:59 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
22:26 hr
Black Shark 4
22:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite 5G +9%
89.2 dB
Black Shark 4
82 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date April 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 356 USD ~ 463 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Black Shark 4. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

