Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Black Shark 4
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Shows 10% longer battery life (106 vs 96 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (845 against 682 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 780G
- Weighs 51 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 526K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1028 and 878 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|85.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|100%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|162 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|8.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1372 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
878
Black Shark 4 +17%
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2220
Black Shark 4 +52%
3383
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
526321
Black Shark 4 +33%
698531
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (117th and 45th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Joy UI 12.5
|OS size
|11 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4250 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 19 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:51 hr
Black Shark 4 +18%
13:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +6%
16:58 hr
15:59 hr
Talk (3G)
22:26 hr
22:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3888
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
118
Video quality
101
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 356 USD
|~ 463 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Black Shark 4. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G.
