Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Mi 10

VS
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7380G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7380G
  • Weighs 49 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (864 against 503 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 4780 vs 4250 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite 5G
vs
Mi 10

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 89.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 362 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite 5G
503 nits
Mi 10 +72%
864 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite 5G
85.3%
Mi 10 +5%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7380G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Adreno 650
GPU clock - 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
885
Mi 10 +2%
901
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
2260
Mi 10 +46%
3295
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite 5G
538158
Mi 10 +5%
565074

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4780 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
n/a
Mi 10
15:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
n/a
Mi 10
21:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
n/a
Mi 10
26:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite 5G
n/a
Mi 10
83.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 February 2020
Release date April 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 356 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G.

