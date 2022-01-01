Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs 10T Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (844 against 630 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 780G
- Weighs 59 grams less
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Shows 47% longer battery life (40:30 vs 27:33 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (647K versus 530K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|85.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|97.9%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|42.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1252:1
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
878
Mi 10T Pro +4%
916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2224
Mi 10T Pro +50%
3331
|CPU
|161152
|182985
|GPU
|162000
|216878
|Memory
|88725
|108016
|UX
|119299
|140676
|Total score
|530179
|647691
|Stability
|79%
|99%
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|22 FPS
|Graphics score
|3123
|3785
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10493
|10669
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (176th and 127th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|11 GB
|19.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4250 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|0:58 hr
|Web browsing
|09:10 hr
|15:12 hr
|Watching video
|14:42 hr
|15:44 hr
|Gaming
|04:30 hr
|06:17 hr
|Standby
|80 hr
|136 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3888
|5963 x 3354
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
118
Mi 10T Pro +3%
121
Video quality
101
Mi 10T Pro +9%
110
Generic camera score
111
Mi 10T Pro +6%
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|April 2021
|December 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.57 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G.
Cast your vote
9 (25.7%)
26 (74.3%)
Total votes: 35