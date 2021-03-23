Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Google Pixel 4a

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Has a 0.74 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1110 mAh larger battery capacity: 4250 vs 3140 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (100 vs 76 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 10% higher pixel density (443 vs 402 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 14 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 95.3%
PWM 373 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite +4%
823 nits
Pixel 4a
795 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite +2%
85.3%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618
GPU clock 810 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite +2%
556
Pixel 4a
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite +8%
1760
Pixel 4a
1625
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
Pixel 4a
203525
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite +5%
288351
Pixel 4a
273697
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:08 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite
11:13 hr
Pixel 4a +3%
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite +17%
14:23 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite +7%
24:08 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite +1%
86.7 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 August 2020
Release date April 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 281 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S21 Plus vs Mi 11 Lite
2. Galaxy A52 vs Mi 11 Lite
3. Mi 11 vs Mi 11 Lite
4. Poco F3 vs Mi 11 Lite
5. iPhone 13 vs Mi 11 Lite
6. Galaxy A51 vs Pixel 4a
7. iPhone 11 vs Pixel 4a
8. Galaxy S20 vs Pixel 4a
9. Pixel 4a 5G vs Pixel 4a
10. iPhone SE (2020) vs Pixel 4a

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish