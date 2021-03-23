Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 365 mAh larger battery capacity: 4250 vs 3885 mAh
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (292K versus 264K)
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (818 against 683 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 96.9%
PWM 373 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite +20%
818 nits
Pixel 4a 5G
683 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite +1%
85.3%
Pixel 4a 5G
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 620
GPU clock 810 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite
549
Pixel 4a 5G +6%
583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite +1%
1785
Pixel 4a 5G
1776
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite +11%
292613
Pixel 4a 5G
264263
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (91st and 83rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size - 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:08 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite
11:13 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite
14:23 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite
24:08 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 107°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite
86.7 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +4%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2020
Release date April 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 281 USD ~ 450 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. But if the camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

