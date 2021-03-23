Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.