Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Huawei Honor 9S
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (352K versus 101K)
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1230 mAh larger battery capacity: 4250 vs 3020 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 36% higher pixel density (402 vs 295 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 11.5% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9S
- Weighs 13 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
45
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.55 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|73.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|95.4%
|-
|PWM
|373 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite +224%
560
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite +98%
1795
907
|CPU
|106377
|39175
|GPU
|93602
|12845
|Memory
|59097
|26349
|UX
|94304
|23821
|Total score
|352929
|101204
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1110
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8442
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Magic UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4250 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:08 hr
|1:50 hr
|Web browsing
|08:56 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:25 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:02 hr
|-
|Standby
|116 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2021
|April 2020
|Release date
|April 2021
|May 2020
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is definitely a better buy.
