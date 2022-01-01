Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite vs Honor 9S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (352K versus 101K)
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1230 mAh larger battery capacity: 4250 vs 3020 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 36% higher pixel density (402 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 11.5% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9S
  • Weighs 13 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite
vs
Honor 9S

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 402 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 73.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 2.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite
818 nits
Honor 9S
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite +16%
85.3%
Honor 9S
73.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Huawei Honor 9S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 810 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite +224%
560
Honor 9S
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite +98%
1795
Honor 9S
907
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Lite +249%
352929
Honor 9S
101204
CPU 106377 39175
GPU 93602 12845
Memory 59097 26349
UX 94304 23821
Total score 352929 101204
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 Lite
1110
Honor 9S
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1110 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8442 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 33 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:08 hr 1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:56 hr -
Watching video 12:25 hr -
Gaming 05:02 hr -
Standby 116 hr -
General battery life
Mi 11 Lite
29:46 hr
Honor 9S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite
86.7 dB
Honor 9S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 April 2020
Release date April 2021 May 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

