Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Huawei Nova 9 VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Huawei Nova 9 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (820 against 605 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Stereo speakers

Weighs 18 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 350K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price Huawei Nova 9 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 95.4% 100% PWM 373 Hz 500 Hz Response time 2.6 ms 2.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mi 11 Lite +36% 820 nits Nova 9 605 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Lite 85.3% Nova 9 +5% 89.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 642L GPU clock 810 MHz 490 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 Lite 557 Nova 9 +40% 779 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 Lite 1784 Nova 9 +67% 2971 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 Lite 350462 Nova 9 +49% 521754 CPU 106377 156658 GPU 93602 158032 Memory 59097 87534 UX 94304 120646 Total score 350462 521754 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11 Lite 1110 Nova 9 +125% 2496 Stability 99% 98% Graphics test 6 FPS 14 FPS Graphics score 1110 2496 PCMark 3.0 score 8470 9693 AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 12 OS size - 10 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 33 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:08 hr 0:54 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11 Lite 11:13 hr Nova 9 +8% 12:00 hr Watching videos (Player) Mi 11 Lite +1% 14:23 hr Nova 9 14:14 hr Talk (3G) Mi 11 Lite 24:08 hr Nova 9 +10% 26:51 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Lite 86.7 dB Nova 9 +4% 90.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 September 2021 Release date April 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 9 is definitely a better buy.