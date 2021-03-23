Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite vs P50 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Huawei P50 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт
VS
Хуавей П50 Про
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Huawei P50 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 38 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 12% higher pixel density (450 vs 402 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite
vs
P50 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1228 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 450 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 2.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite
823 nits
P50 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite
85.3%
P50 Pro +7%
91.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 660
GPU clock 810 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite
556
P50 Pro +101%
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite
1760
P50 Pro +113%
3750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite
288351
P50 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (89th and 23rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 HarmonyOS 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4360 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:08 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite
11:13 hr
P50 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite
14:23 hr
P50 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite
24:08 hr
P50 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Monochrome lens - - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP -
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite
86.7 dB
P50 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 July 2021
Release date April 2021 August 2021
Launch price ~ 281 USD ~ 903 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P50 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
