Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Huawei P50 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 38 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- 12% higher pixel density (450 vs 402 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
94
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
62
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
83
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
97
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
91
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1228 x 2700 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|450 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|91.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|95.4%
|-
|PWM
|373 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
556
P50 Pro +101%
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1760
P50 Pro +113%
3750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
288351
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (89th and 23rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|HarmonyOS 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4250 mAh
|4360 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:08 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:23 hr
Talk (3G)
24:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|-
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
149
Video quality
116
Generic camera score
144
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|-
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|24
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|July 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 281 USD
|~ 903 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P50 Pro is definitely a better buy.
