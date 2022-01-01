Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Infinix Note 11 VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 65% higher maximum brightness (820 against 497 nits)

39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (350K versus 251K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh

The phone is 7-months newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.4% - PWM 373 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11 Lite +65% 820 nits Note 11 497 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Lite 85.3% Note 11 +1% 86%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 810 MHz 100 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 Lite +51% 557 Note 11 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 Lite +42% 1784 Note 11 1254 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 Lite +39% 350462 Note 11 251305 CPU 106377 67946 GPU 93602 57095 Memory 59097 47036 UX 94304 81522 Total score 350462 251305 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11 Lite +54% 1110 Note 11 721 Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 1110 721 PCMark 3.0 score 8470 8218 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 10

Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 45 min) Full charging time 1:08 hr 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11 Lite 11:13 hr Note 11 n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 11 Lite 14:23 hr Note 11 n/a Talk (3G) Mi 11 Lite 24:08 hr Note 11 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Lite 86.7 dB Note 11 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 November 2021 Release date April 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is definitely a better buy.