Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Infinix Note 8 VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Infinix Note 8 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Infinix Note 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (350K versus 220K)

Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (820 against 477 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 8 Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5200 vs 4250 mAh

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.55 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 95.4% - PWM 373 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11 Lite +72% 820 nits Note 8 477 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 175.3 mm (6.9 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Lite +3% 85.3% Note 8 83%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Infinix Note 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 810 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 Lite +51% 557 Note 8 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 Lite +38% 1784 Note 8 1294 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 Lite +59% 350462 Note 8 220752 CPU 106377 62291 GPU 93602 51346 Memory 59097 40357 UX 94304 67211 Total score 350462 220752 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11 Lite +66% 1110 Note 8 667 Stability 99% 98% Graphics test 6 FPS 3 FPS Graphics score 1110 667 PCMark 3.0 score 8470 8508 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 7.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh 5200 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 85 min) Full charging time 1:08 hr 2:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11 Lite 11:13 hr Note 8 n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 11 Lite 14:23 hr Note 8 n/a Talk (3G) Mi 11 Lite 24:08 hr Note 8 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.5 - Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Lite 86.7 dB Note 8 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 October 2020 Release date April 2021 November 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is definitely a better buy.