Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Infinix Zero X Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Infinix Zero X Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Infinix Zero X Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (820 against 514 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Weighs 36 grams less

10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 557 and 505 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Shows 19% longer battery life (119 vs 100 hours)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

The phone is 6-months newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 86.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 95.4% - PWM 373 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11 Lite +60% 820 nits Zero X Pro 514 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Lite 85.3% Zero X Pro +1% 86.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Infinix Zero X Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 810 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 Lite +10% 557 Zero X Pro 505 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 Lite +7% 1784 Zero X Pro 1668 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 Lite 350462 Zero X Pro +2% 358175 CPU 106377 - GPU 93602 - Memory 59097 - UX 94304 - Total score 350462 358175 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11 Lite 1110 Zero X Pro n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1110 - PCMark 3.0 score 8470 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.5 - Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Lite 86.7 dB Zero X Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 September 2021 Release date April 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero X Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.