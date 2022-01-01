Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 84% higher maximum brightness (820 against 446 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (350K versus 304K)

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Weighs 68 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Comes with 1750 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4250 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.55 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 95.4% - PWM 373 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11 Lite +84% 820 nits Moto G40 Fusion 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Lite 85.3% Moto G40 Fusion 85.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618 GPU clock 810 MHz 810 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 Lite +3% 557 Moto G40 Fusion 540 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 Lite 1784 Moto G40 Fusion 1785 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 Lite +15% 350462 Moto G40 Fusion 304550 CPU 106377 79236 GPU 93602 93993 Memory 59097 48993 UX 94304 82626 Total score 350462 304550 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11 Lite 1110 Moto G40 Fusion +1% 1117 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 6 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 1110 1117 PCMark 3.0 score 8470 9045 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 118° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 15 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Lite 86.7 dB Moto G40 Fusion n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 April 2021 Release date April 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion.