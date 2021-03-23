Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Nokia 5.4
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Nokia 5.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (357K versus 170K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 269 PPI)
- Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (832 against 502 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|81.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|95.4%
|95.9%
|PWM
|373 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|41.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1631:1
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite +12%
571
508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite +20%
1828
1518
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Lite +110%
357822
170796
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Android One
|OS size
|-
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4250 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:08 hr
|2:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:23 hr
Talk (3G)
24:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|December 2020
|Release date
|April 2021
|December 2020
|Launch price
|~ 281 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is definitely a better buy.
