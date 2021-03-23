Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Nokia X10
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Nokia X10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (832 against 637 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (357K versus 325K)
- Stereo speakers
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia X10
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
66
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|79.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|95.4%
|98.6%
|PWM
|373 Hz
|2358000 Hz
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|31 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|864:1
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~46 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite +12%
571
512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite +8%
1828
1686
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Lite +10%
357822
325319
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4250 mAh
|4470 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:08 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:23 hr
Talk (3G)
24:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|-
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 281 USD
|~ 300 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.51 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.29 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. It has a better display, performance, design, and sound.
