Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs OnePlus 8 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (100 vs 91 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (574K versus 289K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (513 vs 402 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (881 against 818 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite
vs
8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 99.9%
PWM 373 Hz 258 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite
818 nits
8 Pro +8%
881 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite
85.3%
8 Pro +6%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 650
GPU clock 810 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite
551
8 Pro +65%
908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite
1794
8 Pro +85%
3315
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite
289315
8 Pro +99%
574946
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4510 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 1:08 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite
11:13 hr
8 Pro +10%
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite
14:23 hr
8 Pro +17%
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite
24:08 hr
8 Pro +18%
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
8 Pro
126
Video quality
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
8 Pro
103
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
8 Pro
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite +3%
86.7 dB
8 Pro
84.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 April 2020
Release date April 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 281 USD ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

