Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs OnePlus 8 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Shows 10% longer battery life (100 vs 91 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 1-year newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Weighs 42 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (574K versus 289K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 28% higher pixel density (513 vs 402 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (881 against 818 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
93
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
85
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|513 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|95.4%
|99.9%
|PWM
|373 Hz
|258 Hz
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
551
8 Pro +65%
908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1794
8 Pro +85%
3315
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
289315
8 Pro +99%
574946
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OxygenOS 10.0
|OS size
|-
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4250 mAh
|4510 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (30 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 23 min)
|Full charging time
|1:08 hr
|0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:13 hr
8 Pro +10%
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:23 hr
8 Pro +17%
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
24:08 hr
8 Pro +18%
28:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
126
Video quality
103
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|April 2020
|Release date
|April 2021
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 281 USD
|~ 750 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
