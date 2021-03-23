Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite vs Nord CE 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (824 against 598 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 13 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (117 vs 100 hours)
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 637 and 559 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 91.6%
PWM 373 Hz 373 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite +38%
824 nits
Nord CE 5G
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite
85.3%
Nord CE 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 810 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite
559
Nord CE 5G +14%
637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite
288952
Nord CE 5G +9%
316174
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:08 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite
11:13 hr
Nord CE 5G +56%
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite
14:23 hr
Nord CE 5G +62%
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite
24:08 hr
Nord CE 5G +33%
32:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite
86.7 dB
Nord CE 5G +4%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 June 2021
Release date April 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 281 USD -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (36.4%)
7 (63.6%)
Total votes: 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
