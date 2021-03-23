Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 6S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.