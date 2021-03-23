Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite vs Realme 8i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (831 against 541 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (131 vs 100 hours)
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite
vs
Realme 8i

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 2.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite +54%
831 nits
Realme 8i
541 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite +1%
85.3%
Realme 8i
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 810 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite +5%
568
Realme 8i
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite
1812
Realme 8i +5%
1899
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Lite
355374
Realme 8i
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:08 hr 2:21 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite
11:13 hr
Realme 8i +57%
17:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite +5%
14:23 hr
Realme 8i
13:59 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite
24:08 hr
Realme 8i +75%
42:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS -
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.31" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite
86.7 dB
Realme 8i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2021
Release date April 2021 September 2021
Launch price ~ 281 USD ~ 204 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8i. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.

