Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Oppo Realme 9 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (820 against 566 nits)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 38 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Shows 34% longer battery life (134 vs 100 hours)

Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 350K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 557 points

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.55 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.4% - PWM 373 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11 Lite +45% 820 nits Realme 9 Pro 566 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Lite +1% 85.3% Realme 9 Pro 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619 GPU clock 810 MHz - FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 Lite 557 Realme 9 Pro +25% 694 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 Lite 1784 Realme 9 Pro +13% 2010 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 Lite 350462 Realme 9 Pro +14% 400589 CPU 106377 - GPU 93602 - Memory 59097 - UX 94304 - Total score 350462 400589 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11 Lite 1110 Realme 9 Pro n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1110 - PCMark 3.0 score 8470 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 3.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Lite 86.7 dB Realme 9 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 February 2022 Release date April 2021 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.