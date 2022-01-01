Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Oppo Realme 9i VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Oppo Realme 9i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (820 against 477 nits)

40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (350K versus 250K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh

The phone is 10-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.55 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.4% - PWM 373 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11 Lite +72% 820 nits Realme 9i 477 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Lite +1% 85.3% Realme 9i 84.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 610 GPU clock 810 MHz - FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 Lite +51% 557 Realme 9i 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 Lite +19% 1784 Realme 9i 1499 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 Lite +40% 350462 Realme 9i 250690 CPU 106377 81097 GPU 93602 38425 Memory 59097 68438 UX 94304 63600 Total score 350462 250690 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11 Lite 1110 Realme 9i n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 1110 - PCMark 3.0 score 8470 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 70 min) Full charging time 1:08 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11 Lite 11:13 hr Realme 9i n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 11 Lite 14:23 hr Realme 9i n/a Talk (3G) Mi 11 Lite 24:08 hr Realme 9i n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Lite 86.7 dB Realme 9i n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date April 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. But if the battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9i.