Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Oppo Realme GT Master Edition

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт
VS
Оппо Реалми GT Master Edition
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Oppo Realme GT Master Edition

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (841 against 637 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (543K versus 354K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (114 vs 100 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite
vs
Realme GT Master Edition

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 100%
PWM 373 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite +32%
841 nits
Realme GT Master Edition
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Oppo Realme GT Master Edition in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 810 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:08 hr 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite
11:13 hr
Realme GT Master Edition +26%
14:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite
14:23 hr
Realme GT Master Edition +41%
20:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite
24:08 hr
Realme GT Master Edition +18%
28:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite +2%
86.7 dB
Realme GT Master Edition
84.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 July 2021
Release date April 2021 July 2021
Launch price ~ 281 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition is definitely a better buy.

