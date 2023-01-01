Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A14 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities