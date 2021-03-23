Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite vs Galaxy A32 4G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A32 4G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Samsung Galaxy A32 4G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (289K versus 183K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (119 vs 100 hours)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite
vs
Galaxy A32 4G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 2.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite +3%
818 nits
Galaxy A32 4G
798 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite +1%
85.3%
Galaxy A32 4G
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A32 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 810 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite +59%
551
Galaxy A32 4G
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite +42%
1794
Galaxy A32 4G
1263
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite +58%
289315
Galaxy A32 4G
183682
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (88th and 128th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size - 18.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:08 hr 2:19 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite
11:13 hr
Galaxy A32 4G +45%
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite
14:23 hr
Galaxy A32 4G +23%
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite
24:08 hr
Galaxy A32 4G +38%
33:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 30 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 February 2021
Release date April 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 281 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
12 (70.6%)
5 (29.4%)
Total votes: 17

