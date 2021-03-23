Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI)
- Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (828 against 499 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (294K versus 245K)
- Stereo speakers
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
- Shows 23% longer battery life (123 vs 100 hours)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|81.6%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.4%
|-
|PWM
|373 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite +12%
567
506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite +7%
1812
1688
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite +20%
294294
245384
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (233rd and 291st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4250 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:08 hr
|2:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:13 hr
Galaxy A32 5G +57%
17:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:23 hr
Galaxy A32 5G +9%
15:57 hr
Talk (3G)
24:08 hr
Galaxy A32 5G +30%
31:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|January 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 281 USD
|-
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.33 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.08 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is definitely a better buy.
