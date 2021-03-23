Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A51

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт
VS
Самсунг Галакси А51
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (297K versus 178K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • 65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 580 and 351 points
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (636 against 510 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 87.4%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 25 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite
510 nits
Galaxy A51 +25%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite
85.3%
Galaxy A51 +2%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 810 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite +65%
580
Galaxy A51
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite +36%
1785
Galaxy A51
1309
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite +67%
297965
Galaxy A51
178138

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time - 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
Galaxy A51
82.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 December 2019
Release date April 2021 December 2019
Launch price ~ 281 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A51.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Mi 10 Lite
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Mi 11
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Mi 11 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
5. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A70
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A30s
8. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Nova 5T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish