Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (100 vs 78 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (506K versus 292K)
  • 40% higher pixel density (563 vs 402 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite
vs
Galaxy S20

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 99.8%
PWM 373 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite +1%
820 nits
Galaxy S20
808 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite
85.3%
Galaxy S20 +5%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Samsung Galaxy S20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 810 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite
557
Galaxy S20 +65%
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite
1786
Galaxy S20 +51%
2703
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite
292348
Galaxy S20 +73%
506599
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size - 20.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 75 min)
Full charging time 1:08 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite
11:13 hr
Galaxy S20 +4%
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite +18%
14:23 hr
Galaxy S20
12:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite +70%
24:08 hr
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 22
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite +1%
86.7 dB
Galaxy S20
85.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 February 2020
Release date April 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 281 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.28 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

