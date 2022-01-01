Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Shows 9% longer battery life (100 vs 92 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Weighs 20 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (741K versus 350K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.4% 97% PWM 373 Hz 247 Hz Response time 2.6 ms 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mi 11 Lite +4% 820 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G 790 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Lite 85.3% Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12 One UI 4.0 OS size - 17.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 Lite n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 126 Video quality Mi 11 Lite n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 104 Generic camera score Mi 11 Lite n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Lite 86.7 dB Galaxy S21 FE 5G +3% 88.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date April 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.