Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Tecno Camon 18P VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Tecno Camon 18P Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 18P, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (820 against 547 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Stereo speakers

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom

The phone is 6-months newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price Tecno Camon 18P Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.55 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 95.4% - PWM 373 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11 Lite +50% 820 nits Camon 18P 547 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Lite +1% 85.3% Camon 18P 84.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Tecno Camon 18P in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 810 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 Lite +3% 557 Camon 18P 541 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 Lite 1784 Camon 18P +5% 1874 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 Lite +1% 350462 Camon 18P 347974 CPU 106377 - GPU 93602 - Memory 59097 - UX 94304 - Total score 350462 347974 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11 Lite 1110 Camon 18P n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1110 - PCMark 3.0 score 8470 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 HIOS 8.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:08 hr 1:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11 Lite 11:13 hr Camon 18P n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 11 Lite 14:23 hr Camon 18P n/a Talk (3G) Mi 11 Lite 24:08 hr Camon 18P n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 1.7x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS - 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Focal length: 45 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Lite 86.7 dB Camon 18P n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date April 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. But if the performance, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 18P.