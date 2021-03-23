Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite vs Vivo V21 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Vivo V21

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Vivo V21

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (123 vs 100 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (330K versus 292K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite
vs
Vivo V21

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.8%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite +7%
815 nits
Vivo V21
759 nits

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite +1%
85.3%
Vivo V21
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 810 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite
558
Vivo V21 +3%
573
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite +11%
1774
Vivo V21
1594
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite
292870
Vivo V21 +13%
330312
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (220th and 163rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch OS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:08 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite
11:13 hr
Vivo V21 +46%
16:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite
14:23 hr
Vivo V21 +22%
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite
24:08 hr
Vivo V21 +38%
33:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2021
Release date April 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 281 USD ~ 313 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
