Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Vivo V23 5G VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Vivo V23 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (820 against 626 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Stereo speakers

Weighs 24 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 350K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The phone is 9-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 739 and 557 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 88% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.4% - PWM 373 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11 Lite +31% 820 nits V23 5G 626 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Lite 85.3% V23 5G +3% 88%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 810 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 Lite 557 V23 5G +33% 739 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 Lite 1784 V23 5G +20% 2134 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 Lite 350462 V23 5G +35% 474033 CPU 106377 116402 GPU 93602 136048 Memory 59097 95945 UX 94304 126331 Total score 350462 474033 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11 Lite 1110 V23 5G +107% 2301 Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS 13 FPS Graphics score 1110 2301 PCMark 3.0 score 8470 7538 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 12

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 8700 x 5800 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Lite 86.7 dB V23 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date April 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 5G. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.