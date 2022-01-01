Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Vivo V23 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.