Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs 11T Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Xiaomi 11T Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Shows 9% longer battery life (100 vs 92 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Weighs 47 grams less Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (775K versus 350K)

Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 95.4% 97.5% PWM 373 Hz 490 Hz Response time 2.6 ms 3.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mi 11 Lite 820 nits 11T Pro +2% 836 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Lite 85.3% 11T Pro 85.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Xiaomi 11T Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 660 GPU clock 810 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 Lite 557 11T Pro +103% 1129 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 Lite 1784 11T Pro +113% 3806 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 Lite 350462 11T Pro +121% 775484 CPU 106377 205241 GPU 93602 306865 Memory 59097 123253 UX 94304 146272 Total score 350462 775484 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11 Lite 1110 11T Pro n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1110 - PCMark 3.0 score 8470 - AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5 OS size - 32 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 10 min) Full charging time 1:08 hr 0:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11 Lite 11:13 hr 11T Pro +12% 12:46 hr Watching videos (Player) Mi 11 Lite 14:23 hr 11T Pro 14:27 hr Talk (3G) Mi 11 Lite +8% 24:08 hr 11T Pro 22:31 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 Lite n/a 11T Pro 125 Video quality Mi 11 Lite n/a 11T Pro 110 Generic camera score Mi 11 Lite n/a 11T Pro 117

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Lite 86.7 dB 11T Pro +2% 88.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 September 2021 Release date April 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is definitely a better buy.