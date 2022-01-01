Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Xiaomi 12
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Shows 16% longer battery life (29:46 vs 25:34 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (996K versus 351K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (894 against 819 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
83
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.28 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|419 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|89.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|95.4%
|-
|PWM
|373 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Yes
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
555
Xiaomi 12 +123%
1236
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1794
Xiaomi 12 +114%
3837
|CPU
|106377
|226930
|GPU
|93602
|439548
|Memory
|59097
|161549
|UX
|94304
|169628
|Total score
|351020
|996789
|Stability
|99%
|56%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|55 FPS
|Graphics score
|1110
|9290
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8442
|12836
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4250 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (87% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:08 hr
|0:46 hr
|Web browsing
|08:56 hr
|09:04 hr
|Watching video
|12:25 hr
|13:03 hr
|Gaming
|05:02 hr
|04:49 hr
|Standby
|116 hr
|70 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
131
Video quality
Generic camera score
123
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|December 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|December 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 is definitely a better buy.
