Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (29:46 vs 25:34 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (996K versus 351K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (894 against 819 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite
vs
Xiaomi 12

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 2.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite
819 nits
Xiaomi 12 +9%
894 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP53 Yes
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite
85.3%
Xiaomi 12 +5%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Xiaomi 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2300 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 730
GPU clock 810 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite
555
Xiaomi 12 +123%
1236
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite
1794
Xiaomi 12 +114%
3837
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Lite
351020
Xiaomi 12 +184%
996789
CPU 106377 226930
GPU 93602 439548
Memory 59097 161549
UX 94304 169628
Total score 351020 996789
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 Lite
1110
Xiaomi 12 +737%
9290
Stability 99% 56%
Graphics test 6 FPS 55 FPS
Graphics score 1110 9290
PCMark 3.0 score 8442 12836
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:08 hr 0:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:56 hr 09:04 hr
Watching video 12:25 hr 13:03 hr
Gaming 05:02 hr 04:49 hr
Standby 116 hr 70 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Lite +16%
29:46 hr
Xiaomi 12
25:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite
86.7 dB
Xiaomi 12
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 December 2021
Release date April 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

