Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 57.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 570 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4250 mAh
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (603 against 510 nits)
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 665 and 580 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite
vs
Mi 10T Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.5%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 42.2 ms
Contrast - 1377:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite
510 nits
Mi 10T Lite +18%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite +1%
85.3%
Mi 10T Lite
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 810 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite
580
Mi 10T Lite +15%
665
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite
1785
Mi 10T Lite +13%
2009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite
297965
Mi 10T Lite +9%
324689

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 19.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4820 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
Mi 10T Lite
19:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
Mi 10T Lite
34:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
Mi 10T Lite
92.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2020
Release date April 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 281 USD ~ 337 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.

