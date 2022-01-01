Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 14 Про
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 12% higher pixel density (515 vs 460 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (974K versus 806K)
  • 66% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1874 and 1132 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Pro
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 900 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
iPhone 14 Pro
1792 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Pro +5%
91.4%
iPhone 14 Pro
87%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Pro
1132
iPhone 14 Pro +66%
1874
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Pro
3502
iPhone 14 Pro +54%
5378
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Pro
806758
iPhone 14 Pro +21%
974395
CPU 195297 242087
GPU 311982 419508
Memory 139576 162089
UX 157355 144728
Total score 806758 974395
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 Pro
5150
iPhone 14 Pro +91%
9862
Stability 90% 79%
Graphics test 30 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 5150 9862
PCMark 3.0 score 12527 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16
ROM MIUI 13 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 67 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:35 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
iPhone 14 Pro
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.3 f/1.9
Focal length 27 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11 Pro
131
iPhone 14 Pro +9%
143
Video quality
Mi 11 Pro
115
iPhone 14 Pro +30%
149
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Pro
128
iPhone 14 Pro +14%
146

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
iPhone 14 Pro
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2022
Release date April 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 10 Pro and Mi 11 Pro
2. Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro
3. 11T Pro and Mi 11 Pro
4. 12 Pro and Mi 11 Pro
5. Xiaomi 12 and Mi 11 Pro
6. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro
7. iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro
8. iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro
9. Pixel 6 and iPhone 14 Pro
10. iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish