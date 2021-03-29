Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Pro vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 26% more screen real estate
  • Has a 2.11 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 58% higher pixel density (515 vs 326 PPI)
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (709K versus 480K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (913 against 682 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 57 grams less
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1359 and 1130 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Pro
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.81 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 515 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Pro +34%
913 nits
iPhone SE (2020)
682 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Pro +40%
91.4%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Pro
1130
iPhone SE (2020) +20%
1359
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Pro
3496
iPhone SE (2020) +1%
3521
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Pro +48%
709134
iPhone SE (2020)
480079

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12.5 -
OS size - 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2020
Release date April 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 725 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

