Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Pro vs ROG Phone 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 3

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Про
VS
Асус Рог Фон 3
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (515 vs 391 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Thinner bezels – 11.5% more screen real estate
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (913 against 719 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (709K versus 629K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Pro +27%
913 nits
ROG Phone 3
719 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Pro +14%
91.4%
ROG Phone 3
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +12%
1130
ROG Phone 3
1005
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +2%
3496
ROG Phone 3
3411
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Pro +13%
709134
ROG Phone 3
629640

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.5 ROG UI
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
ROG Phone 3
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
ROG Phone 3
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
ROG Phone 3
38:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 125°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.83"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
ROG Phone 3
90.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 July 2020
Release date April 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 725 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 11 Pro or Mi 10 Pro
2. Mi 11 Pro or Galaxy S21 Ultra
3. Mi 11 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max
4. Mi 11 Pro or 9 Pro
5. Mi 11 Pro or Mi 10 Ultra
6. ROG Phone 3 or Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. ROG Phone 3 or Mi 10
8. ROG Phone 3 or Galaxy Note 20
9. ROG Phone 3 or iPhone 12 Pro
10. ROG Phone 3 or ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish