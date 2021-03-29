Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Pro vs Zenfone 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs Asus Zenfone 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 395 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (722K versus 635K)
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (900 against 744 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Pro
vs
Zenfone 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 384 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Pro +21%
900 nits
Zenfone 7 Pro
744 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Pro +9%
91.4%
Zenfone 7 Pro
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Asus Zenfone 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +14%
1132
Zenfone 7 Pro
990
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +6%
3518
Zenfone 7 Pro
3308
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Pro +14%
722234
Zenfone 7 Pro
635315
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (12th and 36th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 ZenUI 7
OS size - 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Zenfone 7 Pro
11:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Zenfone 7 Pro
15:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Zenfone 7 Pro
29:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 113°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels -
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 -
Aperture f/2.3 -
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Zenfone 7 Pro
88.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 August 2020
Release date April 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 725 USD ~ 900 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

